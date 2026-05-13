Avatar Fire And Ash OTT Release: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Film To Premiere Online On...

Avatar: Fire And Ash OTT Release Date - James Cameron's directorial is all set to make its debut on a digital platform. The film is the third instalment in the Avatar film series, garnering positive response from the critics and audience. They praised the film's visual effects and spectacle, but criticised its runtime and for repeating the narrative.

When and where to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash

The film is slated to premiere on streaming giant Disney+ on June 24. The official Instagram page of the OTT platform shared a poster announcing the same. The caption reads, "Stream Avatar: Fire and Ash only on Disney+ June 24."

The franchise follows Jake Sully and his family as they face a dangerous new Na'vi tribe. The movie stars Sam Worthington along with returning cast members Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Edie Falco. Actors Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis also joined the franchise with new roles.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office report

The film became one of Hollywood's biggest films of 2025 to cross the $1 billion mark, joining Disney films Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2.

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With the success of Fire and Ash, James Cameron's Avatar films have now become the highest-grossing film trilogy of all time. The first instalment of Avatar, released in 2009, earned more than $2.9 billion worldwide. Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, minted around $2.3 billion globally.

With the success of the third instalment, Cameron has planned to return with the fourth instalment, which is expected to release in 2029 and the fifth instalment in 2031. The filmmaker has also shared that the upcoming films will further explore the Sully family and new characters introduced in Fire and Ash.