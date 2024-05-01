Baby Reindeer: Alleged Real-life Stalker Hits Out At Richard Gadd, Claims Actor Has 'Main Character

Advertisement

Last month, Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning starrer Baby Reindeer premiered on Netflix. Within a few days, the film earned critical acclaim and topped Netflix's Global Weekly Top 10 TV (English) list. The drama thriller miniseries is based on Gadd's real-life experience of being stalked and sexually assaulted in his twenties. It is an adaptation of Gadd's autobiographical one-man show of the same name.

Now, weeks later, the woman, who allegedly served as Gadd's inspiration, shared she's been receiving death threats and abuse from people who have figured out her identity.

What did the woman say about Richard Gadd's miniseries?

Speaking to Daily Mail Online, the woman, who is not named to protect her privacy but identified as a 58-year-old, said Gadd is using Baby Reindeer to stalk her now. She accused the actor of "bullying an older woman on television for fame and fortune." The woman in question said she is considering legal action against Gadd, claiming he has "main character syndrome."

(A poster of Baby Reindeer | Image: IMDb)

Calling herself a "victim," she asked Gadd to leave her alone.

Key similarities of 58-year-old woman with Gadd's stalker in Baby Reindeer

The Daily Mail Online reported that the 58-year-old has pointed out the "key similarities" with Gadd's stalker in the series portrayed by Jessica. The portal reported that both women are Scottish, and studied law at university. Both are 20 years older than Gadd and use "highly sexualised language" in their speech and writing. "She sort of looks like me after I put on four stone during lockdown but I'm not actually unattractive," the woman said.

(A still from Baby Reindeer | Image: IMDb)

When Richard Gadd said he had protected the real woman's identity

In April, Gadd shared he had gone to "great lengths" to disguise the real woman. "I don’t think she would recognize herself. What's been borrowed is an emotional truth, not a fact-by-fact profile of someone," he added.

Apart from Gadd and Gunning, the movie also stars Nava Mau, Tom Goodman-Hill and Shalom Brune-Franklin, among others star in the series.