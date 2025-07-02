Ballerina OTT Release Date: John Wick Spin Off To Stream On Amazon Prime Video, But Will It Be Available In India?

Updated 2 July 2025 at 18:54 IST
Ballerina OTT Release date: The John Wick spin-off movie featuring Ana de Armas in the lead role, released in theatres on June 6. The film received glowing reviews from fans as well as critics. If you are one of those who could not catch the movie in theatres, don’t worry, the action-packed thriller is now available to stream on Prime Video from July 1. However, there’s a catch for Indian fans.
According to 123telugu, the action-packed thriller Ballerina, featuring Spanish actress Ana de Armas, has been officially released on digital platforms. A spin-off from the popular John Wick series, the film is now available for video-on-demand (VOD) on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ in selected countries.
At present, it can be streamed only in the US and a few other international regions. Movie buffs in India might need to wait a little longer for its OTT release.
Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina was released in cinemas less than a month ago. The film centres on a revenge story and delivers the stylish action typical of the John Wick franchise. Keanu Reeves also appears briefly, reprising his legendary role.
Ballerina features a stellar cast. Ana de Armas plays Eve, while Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick. Ian McShane reprises his role as Winston Scott, and Anjelica Huston appears again as The Director.
The late Lance Reddick will also appear as Charon, marking one of his final roles before his passing in March 2023. New additions to the cast include Gabriel Byrne as the main villain Chancellor, Norman Reedus as Pine, and Catalina Sandino Moreno as Lena, an assassin.
