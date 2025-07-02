Prashanth Neel’s Ravanam With Allu Arjun Won't Begin Anytime Soon? Producer Dil Raju Shares Big Update

After the success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is busy working on AA22, his upcoming pan-India film with Atlee. Amid this, the south indian actor has been making headlines since rumours about his casting in another project titled Ravanam, directed by Prashanth Neel, started doing the rounds. Now, Producer Dil Raju, who is currently promoting Thammudu starring Nithiin, has shown a green flag on the buzz, confirming that Ravanam is indeed in the pipeline.

Dil Raju confirms Ravanam with Prashanth Neel and Allu Arjun

Reports about Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel teaming up for a film titled Ravanam have turned out to be true. Producer Dil Raju confirmed this during the pre-release event of Thammudu.

He revealed that the project has been planned under his production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations. However, the film will begin only once both Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel have completed their current work.

In his words, “Our banner has planned a film titled Ravanam with Allu Arjun as the lead and Prashanth Neel as the director. However, the project will take time as both of them are currently busy with their existing commitments.”

While the announcement has thrilled fans, they’ll need to wait patiently, as this big-budget entertainer won’t go on floors anytime soon.

Allu Arjun’s pan-India project with Atlee

Allu Arjun recently walked away from his upcoming mythological film with Trivikram Srinivas.