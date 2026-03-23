Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre’s Comedy Film Online

TV series Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain spin-off film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run is set to release on OTT. Helmed by director Shashank Bali, this comedy-drama promises a larger-than-life adventure comedy. The screenplay is a collaborative effort by Raghuvir Shekhawat, Shashank Bali, and Sanjay Kohli. The movie brings the same characters from the show into a larger-than-life cinematic experience filled with humour, chaos, and quirky situations. Here’s all you need to know about its OTT release.

When and where to watch the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain movie on OTT?

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run will premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5 from April 3. The film hit the theatres on February 6 and will now be available to watch online. The platform shared the announcement on its official social media page, along with an eye-catching poster and the caption, “Modern Colony ki paltan nikal padi hai, karne fun on the run… Sahi pakde hain! 🥳🚕 #BhabijiGharParHainFunOnTheRun premieres 3rd April, on #ZEE5."

The movie performed decently at the boxoffice. According to Sacnilk, it minted ₹1.68 crore in total worldwide.

The film stars Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari, Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Manmohan Tiwari, Vidisha Srivastava as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari as Kranti Sharma, Ravi Kishan as Shanti Sharma, Soma Rathod as Ramkali Tiwari, Brijendra Kala as Master Jee, and Saanand Verma as Anokhelal Saxena, among others.

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Zee Cinema and Edit II produced Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run, continuing the legacy of a show inspired by the 1990s sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati. The series premiered on &TV on 2 March 2015 and later reached a wider audience through streaming on ZEE5. Its success also led to a spin-off, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, which launched in 2019.