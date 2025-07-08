Bhairavam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, Nara Rohith's Actioner Online

Bhairavam OTT Release: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohith's action drama, directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, earned mixed reviews from the audience. An official remake of the Tamil film Garudan, Bhairavam, which released on May 30, is now all set to make its digital debut this month.

When and where to watch Bhairavam?

The film is all set to release on ZEE5 on July 18. The official X page of the streaming giant shared a video announcing the same and wrote, “Powerful. Intense. A story that leaves you with an afterthought - BHAIRAVAM. Get ready for a high voltage thriller. Premieres 18th July.”

According to reports, ZEE5 acquired the satellite and streaming rights for ₹32 crores.

Bhairavam box office collection

The film opened at the box office with an estimated ₹2.75 crore net in India and went on to earn ₹15.01 crore net by the end of its theatrical run. The film minted ₹17.22 crore worldwide. The film's budget recovery was around 74 per cent despite a decent opening.

All about Bhairavam

The movie explores the relationship between three childhood friends that begins to crumble as their loyalty is tested. It opens with the minister Vedurupalli Venkateswara Rao's PA explaining to him about the Varahi amma temple's land in Devipuram, East Godavari district, which is 75 acres and donated by an NRI, Ravindra Varma. He also tells the minister that the current market value of the land is ₹1000 crore.