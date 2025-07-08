Smriti Irani Breaks New Ground In TV With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot Salary, Leaves Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi Behind

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot is all set to premiere on StarPlus. The makers have released the first promo of the much-awaited daily soap on their official Instagram handle, along with the release date of the new episodes. This comes a day after Smriti Irani’s first look as Tulsi went viral on social media. Returning to her iconic role after over 16 years, Smriti Irani has reportedly become the highest-paid Indian TV actress, surpassing several others, including Rupali Ganguly.

Does Smriti Irani become the highest-paid actress as she reprises Tulsi Virani?

The release date of Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot has been revealed by StarPlus.

In an old interview with Curly Tales, Smriti Irani disclosed that she was getting ₹1,800 per day for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu during the early 2000s. Now, as she returns to fiction after a long career in active politics, many reports claim she will be earning ₹14 lakh per day, making her the highest-paid television actress. Although this amount has not been officially confirmed, her return as Tusli Virani is a big deal.

Ankita Lokhande, Rupali Ganguly, and Shivangi Joshi are also among the high-paid actresses on Indian television. According to reports, Rupali Ganguly earns ₹3 lakh per day for her role in Anupamaa.

As per Koimoi, Shivangi Joshi charges between ₹80,000 and ₹1.5 lakh per episode. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash reportedly makes ₹2–3 lakh per episode and is said to be the highest-paid contestant on Celebrity MasterChef India, with a weekly fee of ₹6–8 lakh.

While these figures remain unofficial and alleged, several reports strongly indicate they are around.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 first promo out

The makers of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi unveiled the show’s first promo on July 9. They shared the video with the caption: “Kya aap abhi bhi Vishwas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath! #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho?”