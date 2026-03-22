Updated 22 March 2026 at 21:54 IST
Bloodhounds Season 2 Release Date: Know When And Where To Stream Korean Action Web Show Online
Bloodhounds follows the story of two young boxers, Gun-woo and Woo-jin, as they get drawn into a dangerous world of loan sharks and financial exploitation.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Bloodhounds Season 2 OTT Release Date: The popular Korean drama brings back its lead stars Woo Do-hwan (Kim Geun-woo) and Lee Sang-yi (Hong Woo-jin), who now confront a new and dangerous underground boxing league.
Helmed by Kim Joo-hwan, this series is based on Jeong Chan’s popular Naver Webtoon, and it promises another intense chapter filled with high-energy action and compelling storytelling.
Bloodhounds Season 2 OTT Release Date
Bloodhounds Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on April 3, 2026. To announce the release, the platform shared a trailer on X with the caption, “Round two always hits harder. 🥊 Woo Do-hwan & Lee Sang-yi return in Bloodhounds Season 2. Premiering April 3."
All about Bloodhounds season 2
Bloodhounds follows the story of two young boxers, Gun-woo and Woo-jin, as they get drawn into a dangerous world of loan sharks and financial exploitation.
Advertisement
In the first season, they team up with a kind-hearted moneylender to take down the ruthless Kim Myeong-gil, who targets vulnerable people during the COVID-19 crisis. The series blends friendship, justice, and survival, and stands out for its emotional depth alongside intense action.
Season 2 is set to continue this story, exploring the consequences of their past actions while bringing in new threats and challenges.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 22 March 2026 at 21:54 IST