Bloodhounds Season 2 Release Date: Know When And Where To Stream Korean Action Web Show Online

Bloodhounds Season 2 OTT Release Date: The popular Korean drama brings back its lead stars Woo Do-hwan (Kim Geun-woo) and Lee Sang-yi (Hong Woo-jin), who now confront a new and dangerous underground boxing league.

Helmed by Kim Joo-hwan, this series is based on Jeong Chan’s popular Naver Webtoon, and it promises another intense chapter filled with high-energy action and compelling storytelling.

Bloodhounds Season 2 OTT Release Date

Bloodhounds Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on April 3, 2026. To announce the release, the platform shared a trailer on X with the caption, “Round two always hits harder. 🥊 Woo Do-hwan & Lee Sang-yi return in Bloodhounds Season 2. Premiering April 3."

All about Bloodhounds season 2

Bloodhounds follows the story of two young boxers, Gun-woo and Woo-jin, as they get drawn into a dangerous world of loan sharks and financial exploitation.

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In the first season, they team up with a kind-hearted moneylender to take down the ruthless Kim Myeong-gil, who targets vulnerable people during the COVID-19 crisis. The series blends friendship, justice, and survival, and stands out for its emotional depth alongside intense action.

Season 2 is set to continue this story, exploring the consequences of their past actions while bringing in new threats and challenges.