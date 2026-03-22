Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Step Out For Cosy Sunday Lunch Following Dhurandhar 2 Success

Ranveer Singh delivers a blockbuster performance in the latest released Dhurandhar franchise. The actor is getting immense praise as Aditya Dhar’s film is making waves at the box office. Amid the film’s success, the actor steps out with his wife, Deepika Padukone, for a lunch date in Mumbai. What began as a simple outing quickly turned into a celebratory moment, with fans cheering for them and praising Ranveer.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone leaving a popular seafood restaurant in Mumbai after their lunch date. A large crowd gathered outside to catch a glimpse of them. As Ranveer stepped out in a cool look, fans started chanting “Babbar Sher”, praising him as the driving force behind Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. Deepika Padukone, clearly proud, smiled brightly as fans cheered for him. Ranveer greeted his fans humbly before quickly getting into the car.

Rocky Rani actor acknowledged the crowd with his usual warmth. He smiled and waved despite the tight security. Deepika, as graceful as ever, stayed close to him and smiled at the fans as they moved through the crowd.

In the meantime, Dhurandhar 2 has received strong reviews from both audiences and celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Anupam Kher, Ram Gopal Varma, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and many others.