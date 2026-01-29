Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 X Review: Benedict-Sophie’s Romance Feels Like Classic Cinderella Story With Unexpected Twist

Dearest gentle reader, the wait is finally over! It's Bridgerton day. Season 4, Part 1 of the most-loved period drama is now streaming on Netflix, and fans are officially witnessing Benedict Bridgerton’s dreamy, artistic heart meeting its match in the mysterious Lady in Silver, aka Sophie Baek. While many are still watching the first four episodes, a few dedicated binge-watchers have already finished watching and are now sharing their reviews and reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Bridgerton season 4 x review

Movie buffs watched the web show currently streaming on Netflix and immediately took to X to pen their reviews. One user wrote that Bridgerton season 4 is giving “Cinderella like feel.”

Another wrote, “BENEDICT BRIDGERTON THE ROMANTIC THAT YOU ARE 😭🥹 The dance lesson scene MY GOD 🥹🥹 Bridgerton season 4 episode 1 has already outdone all of season 1 and 3 Benedict hive we are LIVEEE ( but we already knew this)”

Another wrote, “Lady Danbury is making me ugly cry right now! But I do understand why she wants to step down this season and return home.”

After watching the show, one user wrote on X, “Is BENEDICT BRIDGERTON GAY?!?!?!??!?! OR IS HE BI??? IS THE SEASON 4 PLOT TWIST THAT HE MARRIES A MAN”

Another wrote, “#Bridgerton review: Though Season 4 Part 1 offers a slight twist on the classic “Cinderella” story, the romance between Benedict and Sophie Baek (an outstanding Yerin Ha) is actually the least interesting aspect of this new chapter.”

Another wrote, “#Bridgerton S4 starts with a dreamy masquerade ball that exceeds expectations for this #AOFAG reader. Benedict & the Lady in Silver's meet-cute sets the stage for #Benophie’s incredible banter, chemistry & vulnerability.”

Another wrote, “#Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 raises the bar of the series in scope, story, and style. The magic of An Offer From a Gentleman translates seamlessly to Netflix, as Benedict and Sophie take center stage. Their story isn’t sacrificed for side plots. They're the main event 💖”

Cast of Bridgerton Season 4

Luke Thompson returns as Benedict Bridgerton, and Yerin Ha joins the cast as Sophie Baek. Several familiar faces will also reprise their roles. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton return as Penelope and Colin Bridgerton, while Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley resume their roles as Anthony and Kate Bridgerton. The Bridgerton household will once again feature Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Florence Hunt, and Will Tilston.