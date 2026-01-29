Weekend Binge-watch List: Bridgerton 4 Part 1, Daldal, Sarvam Maya, Devkhel, More Movies And Web Series Releasing On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Friday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this weekend. From Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 and 96 Minutes to Sarvam Maya, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1

The upcoming season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and his romantic life with Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha. The story will navigate through romance, heartbreak and self-discovery, with some twists in the lives of other family members. The first part of Season 4 will release on January 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

A Letter To My Youth

It is a story about a rebellious teen and a reserved caretaker, who form an unlikely bond in an orphanage. It will stream on January 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

96 Minutes

American crime thriller directed by Aimée Lagos, starring Brittany Snow, Evan Ross and J. Michael Trautmann. It hit the theatres in 2012 and will now release on the digital platform on January 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gangnam Project

The series stars Julia Kim Caldwell as Hannah Shin, a Korean-Canadian teenager with dreams of becoming a K-pop star. The series will release on January 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Daldal

The series is set in Mumbai and follows a police officer chasing a serial killer. The show is led by Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira. In the show, she is shown leading a tough investigation as a series of murders shakes the city. The story is based on Vish Dhamija's book Bhendi Bazaar. It focuses on how the police track a killer who plans his crimes carefully and leaves behind few clues. It will stream on January 30.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sarvam Maya

Malayalam-language supernatural comedy film directed by Akhil Sathyan. It stars Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu in lead roles. The film received positive reviews from critics and the audience. It is set to debut on a digital platform on January 30.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Devkhel

Featuring Vishwas Saranjme, Balkrushna Saranjme, Sarika Nimkar and Ankush Chaudhari, the series revolves around a cop who is set to uncover the truth behind a mythical demon, Shankasur. It will stream on January 30.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Miracle: The Boys of '80

It is a documentary on a young hockey team that enters the 1980 Olympics as an underdog and emerges as heroes. It will premiere on January 30.