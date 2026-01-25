Champion OTT Release Date: Roshan Meka-Anaswara Telugu Actioner Set To Stream On Netflix, Know When To Watch

Champion On OTT: Roshan Meka and Anaswara Rajan starrer was released in big screens on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. The movie minted decent reviews from both the audience and critics. After concluding its box office run, the Telugu action film is now all set to begin streaming online.

When and where to watch Champion online?

Champion will stream on Netflix from January 29, 2026, as the platform confirmed through its official social media account.

While announcing the release, the OTT platform wrote, “Football ground ki champion kaani rangam lo… sainikudu (Not just a champion on the football ground… but a soldier). Watch Champion on Netflix, out January 29, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada!”

All about Champion

Champion features Roshan Meka in the lead role, while Anaswara Rajan stars as the female co-lead, making her Telugu cinema debut. The cast also includes Nandamuri Kalyana Chakravarthy, Santhosh Prathap, Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Archana, and Ravindra Vijay in important roles. Dulquer Salmaan appears in a special cameo.

Pradeep Advaitham writes and directs the film. Mickey J. Meyer composes the music, R. Madhi leads the cinematography, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edits the film.

As per Sacnlik, the film collected ₹12.4 crore as India net, ₹14.6 crore as India gross, ₹2.4 crore from overseas markets, and ₹17 crore worldwide.