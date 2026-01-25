Yuzvendra Chahal's Saturday Outing With Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Bagga Days After Unfollowing Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Leaves Netizens Wondering

The internet's interest in Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life has heightened ever since his overly publicised divorce with Dhanashree Verma in 2025. The cricketer was briefly rumoured to be dating his friend RJ Mahvash, whom he unfollowed on social media recently. Days after this, he allegedly stepped out for a dinner outing with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga, raising eyebrows again.

What's cooking with Yuzvendra Chahal?

On January 24, videos of Yuzvendra Chahal stepping out of a diner in Mumbai went viral on social media. What intrigued social media users was that Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Shefali Bagga followed him closely, prompting speculations that the duo stepped out together. However, Yuzvendra and Shefali did not pose for the shutterbugs together, but obliged the paparazzi with pictures and videos seperately.

For the Saturday night outing, the cricketer opted for a black shirt teamed with blue denim jeans. Shefali, on the other hand, donned a black slip dress, looking chic and classy. The spotting has left social media abuzz, with some even speculating that Shefali and Chahal might be linked romantically. However, neither has shared an official confirmation about the same.



This development comes after eagle-eyed fans unearthed that Yuzvendra Chahal has unfollowed his close friend RJ Mahvash, who he was previously rumoured to be dating. While the reason for the fallout remains unknown, Chahal and Mahvash shared a close bond and often shared mutual admiration for each othe publically. The social media influencer used to openly support the cricketer during his matches, and the latter would give her projects a shoutout at the time of release. Despite the speculations around their relationship, the duo maintained that they were just friends.