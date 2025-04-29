Criminal Justice 4 Teaser Out: Pankaj Tripathi As Mishra Ji Is Back With A New Case, Netizens Have Some Suggestions

Criminal Justice Season 4-A Family Matter: The fourth instalment of the crime drama series, starring Pankaj Tripathi, will stream on JioHotstar starting May 22, 2025. Directed by Rohan Sippy, this new chapter is produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with BBC Studios. The makers have finally shared a glimpse of the show with fans' favourite Madhav Mishra exploring a new case.

Criminal Justice Season 4 teaser out

In the fourth season of Criminal Justice, Pankaj Tripathi returns as the distinctive lawyer Madhav Mishra. This time, he takes on an intriguing case centred around "a torrid love affair and an unforeseen murder," as described in the official synopsis.

As soon as the teaser dropped on social media fans jumped into the comment section with excitement. One user wrote, “Mishra ji is back.” Another user wrote, “Finally after waiting for so long." Another wrote, “Release all the episodes fast please.” Another said, “Can't wait to see Barkha Singh with Pankaj.”

Pankaj Tripathi said in one interview, “Criminal Justice feels like a homecoming to me. Every time I return as Madhav Mishra, it's like reuniting with an old friend who still has something new to teach me. And with each chapter, that bond only grows stronger.”

What is the cast of Criminal Justice S4?