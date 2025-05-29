Criminal Justice Season 4 X Review: Netizens Praise Pankaj Tripathi's 'Usual Excellence' But Annoyed By This...

Criminal Justice Season 4: Pankaj Tripathi’s courtroom drama premiered on JioHotstar today, marking the return of advocate Madhav Mishra and his intriguing murder case. The new season has streaming with only three episodes available for streaming, with fresh episodes scheduled every Thursday. The unexpected move angered a few people but it can also be taken as a good sign in a way.

After the release, Fans voiced their disappointment on X, criticising the makers for not putting out all episodes at once. Despite this, they praised Pankaj Tripathi's performance and expressed excitement about the unfolding plot.

Netizens are irked with Jiohotstar as only 3 episodes of Criminal Justice Season 4 released

JioHotstar released just three episodes of Criminal Justice Season 4 on 29 May, leaving fans disappointed as they had anticipated the entire series. Many expressed their frustration on X (formerly Twitter).

One user commented, “New way to release series these days by @JioHotstar release 2-3 episodes and after that new episode every Thursday why can't they release full episodes... Are we watching television it's Ott time to release all episodes of #CriminalJustice4 ... How irritating to wait for next week.”

All about Criminal Justice season 4

Criminal Justice Season 4, directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with BBC Studios India, delves into the story of a troubled family. Raj Nagpal (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), a surgeon, is involved in an extramarital affair with Roshni (Asha Negi), a nurse, while struggling in his marriage to Anju (Surveen Chawla).