Daredevil: Born Again Season Finale X Review: Netizens Call Charlie Cox’s Show ‘Best Thing That MCU Has Done’

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again premiered on March 4, has finally concluded with its ninth and final episode, ‘Straight to Hell’ on April 16. Initially planned as a reboot, the MCU series evolved into a continuation of the beloved Netflix show. However, by the Season 1 finale, it had grown into something even bigger and all its own. The finale, starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, aired on JioHotstar on Wednesday, getting wowsome reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Daredevil: Born Again season finale Twitter review

Marvel Studios has finally lived up to the expectations of their fans, as the audience seems highly satisfied with this latest series.

One user wrote, “Last night, I watched the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again. I initially felt this show was missing something the original Netflix series had, and I still feel that way. But overall, it was good. I am interested in seeing where Season 2 goes #DaredevilBornAgain.”

Another fan wrote his review on X, “I am just overjoyed that they mentioned how ironic and idiotic it is that so many cops wear his symbol when they barely even know of his ideals.”

The third user wrote, “You could make a reasonable case that #DaredevilBornAgain is the best thing that the MCU has done — on the large or small screen.”

Another one shared his excitement, saying, “I very much enjoyed the finale of #DaredevilBornAgain. Never get tired of Jon Bernthal's Punisher wreaking havoc! I do think the show's quality was back and forth overall, but I walked away satisfied and excited for season 2.”

What you should know about Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is based on Marvel Comics' Daredevil, and continues the story from the 2015-2018 series. The first season, featuring nine episodes, is part of phase five of the MCU. Reports suggest the second season, consisting of eight episodes, will premiere between early and mid-2026.