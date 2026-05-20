Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana Crashes Before First Week Concludes

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh starrer comedy entertainer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is struggling to stay afloat at the box office. Despite expectations, the movie witnessed a lukewarm response over the first weekend. During the weekdays, the collection continues to decline, and with new releases coming up on Friday (May 22), survival will become difficult for PPAWD.



Pati Patni Aur Woh Do continues to sink at box office

The movie minted nearly ₹18 crore in its opening weekend. On its first Monday (May 18), the collection was ₹3.25 crore. On day 5 (May 19), the figures were in the similar range as another ₹3.50 crore was added to the biz. The figures rose slightly on Tuesday due to discounted ticket prices. On May 20, PPAWD collected ₹2.75 crore, taking its six-day total in India to nearly ₹27 crore. In the same time period, Pati Patni Aur Woh, the 2019 prequel starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark.

Chnad Mera Dil (R) is expected to open better than Pati Patni Aur Woh on May 22 | Image: X

The sequel will now aim to hit the ₹50 crore mark at least, but Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya and Lakshya, is releasing on May 22 and will eat into PPAWD's biz.

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Chand Mera Dil to wipe out PPAWD?

Chand Mera Dil's advance bookings have seen a good response, with over 7000 tickets sold for the opening day so far. It will surpass the advance ticket sales of the latest multi-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which sold nearly 13000 tickets before release and will then be poised for a better opening. CMD is poised to collect ₹4-5 crore on day 1, which will be better than PPAWD.