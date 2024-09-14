sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:15 IST, September 14th 2024

Dhvani Bhanushali Draws Inspiration From Kareena Kapoor For Her Acting Debut

Dhvani Bhanushali, set to make her acting debut in Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, has cited Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character Geet as inspiration for her role Meera.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Singer Dhvani Bhanushali is all set for acting debut in Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam
Singer Dhvani Bhanushali is all set for acting debut in Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Image: Dhvani Bhanushali/Instagram
