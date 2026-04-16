Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Starrer Online

Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Release Date: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer is all set to debut on a digital platform this weekend. The film, backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, didn't perform well at the box office, grossing only ₹9.27 crore in India in 27 days. The film is debuting on OTT after nearly two months of its release.

When and where to watch Do Deewane Seher Mein?

The romantic starrer will be released on streaming giant Netflix on Friday, April 17. The platform is yet to announce the same, but has already been listed in the 'Coming Soon' category of the application.

Helmed by Ravi Udyawar, this film follows the journey of Shashank (played by Siddhant) and Roshni (played by Mrunal), two young professionals with completely different personalities. Roshni practically approaches life, while Shashank believes in romance. Will their paths meet? Watch the film to know.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Netflix)

The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga under the Zee Studios, Rancorp Media and Bhansali Productions.

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What's next for Mrunal Thakur?

The actress is yet to earn a hit at the box office as both her movies - Do Deewane Seher Mein and recently released Dacoit: A Love Story, failed to attract footfalls in the theatre. All the hopes are mounting on her third release of this year - Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai - co-starring Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. A few days ago, the makers unveiled a teaser, which earned negative reviews from the audience. They pointed out the poor VFX and asked the makers to fix it before the trailer's release. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film is slated to hit the theatres on June 5.

What's next for Siddhant Chaturvedi?

The actor is in no rush to churn out movies back-to-back and is fine with starring in just one film this year. However, this year, he has two releases out of which one has already been released and the other one, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, is currently in the post-production stage. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film went on floors in 2024, and the makers are yet to announce the release date. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the theatres in 2025, but the makers postponed the release.