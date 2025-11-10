Dude OTT Release Date: Watch Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju's Romantic Comedy Starrer On...

Dude OTT Release Date: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's romantic comedy, helmed by Keerthiswaran, is all set to make its way to a digital platform. The movie has completed its 4-week theatrical run, and now it's time to make its debut on OTT. The movie was received positively by the critics and audience, with everyone praising its first half and performances of the lead actors. However, it was criticised for the second half.

When and where to watch Dude online?

The movie is all set to debut on streaming giant Netflix on November 14, on the occasion of Children's Day. It will be available in five regional languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The official Instagram page of Netflix shared a poster with a caption, "One DUDE, one thousand problems, no solutions. Watch Dude on Netflix, out 14 November in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

Dude box office report

Despite clashing with two other movies - Bison and Diesel - Pradeep's Dude opened at ₹11 crore at the box office in India with ₹4 crore in Telugu, becoming the highest opening among the releases. Worldwide, the movie earned ₹22 crore, emerging as the highest opening for Pradeep. Till the third Monday, the movie earned ₹72.2 crore in India, whereas overseas it collected ₹28.25 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collection, the worldwide collection stands at ₹113.25 crore.

Apart from Pradeep and Mamitha, the movie also stars R. Sarathkumar, Neha Shetty, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma and in pivotal roles. It was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

What's next for Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju on the work front?

Pradeep is now gearing up for the release of his sci-fi romantic comedy drama Love Insurance Kompany, co-starring S. J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty. Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the movie is slated to release on December 18. Meanwhile, Mamitha has several movies lined up - Jana Nayagan, D54 and Suriya 46.