Emily In Paris Season 5: 'Emily' Lilly Collins Embodies 'La Dolce Vita' Lifestyle As She Explores Rome With Eugenio Franceschini, First Look Out

Check Out First Look Photos Of 'Emily in Paris' Season 5, Coming In December | Image: Instagram

The fifth season of the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris is coming back, and Lily Collins' character Emily is going to Venice this time. The new season will make its debut on 18 December, just in time for Christmas. After an amusing twist, the upcoming season will follow Emily, continuing to manage her personal and professional lives with lots of drama, just like the previous seasons. This season, she will explore Rome and find herself torn between ex-boyfriend Gabriel and fling Marcello, which brings a delightful twist in the upcoming season.

Are Netizens Interested In Season 5? Let's Have A Look:

Soon after the post was dropped, the netizens flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement. A user wrote, “Goodbye, Gabriel! Team Marcello here”, other said, “Gabriel looks good”.

Another user commented, “I am officially obsessed with these images like the outfits…Emily's short hair…everything about this is perfect, i'm sobbing”.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All About Emily In Paris Season 5:

Emily embraces her French way of life in search of stability, but one of her closest connections is threatened by a significant secret. After facing disagreement head-on, she comes out of it with stronger bonds, more clarity, and an openness to new opportunities. She is currently in charge of Agence Grateau Rome, but quickly encounters obstacles that result in professional failure. Just as everything seems to be falling apart, one of her closest connections is in jeopardy because of a significant secret.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount are among the other cast members who will be reprising their roles in the upcoming season. Among the newcomers are Bryan Greenberg, Thalia Besson and Eugenio Franceschini. Darren Star is the creator and executive producer of the series. In addition to playing Emily, Lily Collins serves as the show's producer.