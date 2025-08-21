War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Concludes Opening Week At ₹222 Crore; Hrithik-Jr NTR's Actioner Falls Short Of ₹1 Crore To Hit ₹200 Crore Milestone

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan's films, which clashed at the box office during the Independence Week, have concluded their opening week. Rajini's Coolie has topped the chart despite witnessing a major fall since Monday, while Hrithik and Jr NTR's action drama shied away from entering the ₹200 crore club in India. Both the films belonged to the action genre, while War 2 is a sequel and belongs to the YRF Spy Universe, Coolie is a standalone helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

War 2 box office collection day 7

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 opened at ₹52 crore at the box office in India and witnessed an 11.25 per cent hike in the collection on the second day. However, since Saturday, the film has witnessed a considerable decline in earnings. According to Sacnilk, the action drama earned ₹5.50 crore on the seventh day, concluding the opening week run at ₹199 crore. War 2 had an overall 10.21 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, with 7.11 per cent in the morning, 10.18 per cent in the afternoon, 10.81 per cent in the evening, and 12.73 per cent at night.

Owing to the poor response of the audience, rumours were rife that Naga Vamsi, distributor of War 2 in Telugu-speaking states, is selling off his assets to make up for losses. However, he rubbished the rumours of him quitting movies and reports of selling his assets to pay off debtors. He took to his X handle and wrote in Telugu, which we loosely translated in English, "It looks like everyone is missing me a lot. Not bad, there are some good writers on X creating gripping narratives about me. Sorry to disappoint you all, but it’s not time yet…there’s 10-15 years more left for that. At the cinemas… for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!” Mass Jathara is Sithara Entertainment's next release. "

Coolie box office collection day 7

Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer had an excellent start at the box office, opening at ₹65 crore. However, from the second day, the film witnessed a considerable decline in the collection but still managed to enter ₹200 crore by Monday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹6.50 crore on the seventh day of the release, taking the total to ₹222.5 crore. Coolie had an overall 20.97 per cent Tamil occupancy on Wednesday, with maximum reported in Puducherry (27.25 per cent).