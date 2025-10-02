Was Comedian Munawar Faruqui Goldy Brar's New Target? Delhi Police Arrests 2 Shooters After Gunfire Exchange

Delhi Police arrested two shooters from Goldy Brar's gang following an encounter in the Kalindi Kunj area on Thursday, October 2. According to the police, the shooters were working at the behest of gangsters Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, and Virender Charan, and were planning to murder comedian Munawar Faruqui. Last month, gang members of Goldy Brar opened fire outside actress Disha Patani's Bareilly house.

Is Munawar Faruqui a new target of Goldy Brar?

According to police, both criminals have been identified as Rahul, a resident of Panipat, Haryana, and Sahil, a resident of Bhiwani, Haryana. The injured criminal, Rahul, was involved in the triple murder that took place in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024, and had been absconding as his identity had not yet been established. Recently, they were working on the instructions of Godaram Brar and Charan and were involved in plotting the murder of the comedian. They have been continuously reconnoitring Munawar in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The police have seized their guns and motorcycle, on which they were trying to escape the police. The investigation is underway. The comedian is also allegedly on the hit list of another gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi.

The news of Munawar Faruqui being a target has come after the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a man for threatening comedian Kapil Sharma this week.

Last month, two bike-borne shooters opened fire outside actor Disha’s house in Bareilly, following which the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang claimed responsibility for the incident.

Who is Munawar Farooqui?