F1 OTT Release Date: Brad Pitt’s Blockbuster Motorsports Movie Now Streaming On Prime Video But There Is A Catch

Brad Pitt’s magnum opus motor sports drama F1: The Movie has raced beyond global expectations since its theatrical release on June 27. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film marks a turning point for Apple Original Films after several expensive box-office failures. After dominating theatres, the sports drama now prepares for its much-anticipated OTT release, but there’s a twist.
Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie will release digitally worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on August 22, but is currently available for rent only. Apple TV+ will stream the film between late September and early October, although the exact date hasn’t been locked in yet.
In F1: The Movie, Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 champion whose career ended years ago after a serious crash. His ex-teammate, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), now runs the struggling APXGP team and convinces Sonny to return, not to race, but to mentor young driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). Together, Sonny and Ruben aim to restore the team’s lost glory.
F1: The Movie took the box office by storm when it released in theatres on June 27, grossing close to ₹5,000 crore (approximately ₹4,800 crore) globally. The cast also includes Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies, with production credits to Jerry Bruckheimer and Lewis Hamilton.
