Who Was Jaswinder Bhalla? Veteran Punjabi Star Who Was A Professor, Actor And Comedian | Image: x

Veteran Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla breathed his last on Friday morning, August 22, at the age of 65. On Wednesday, he reportedly suffered a brain stroke after which he was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. According to reports, his last rites will take place on August 23 at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali. Known for his flawless comic timing and memorable characters, Jaswinder is survived by his wife Parmdeep Bhalla and son Pukhraj Bhalla, leaving behind a legacy that extends far beyond comedy.

Who was Jaswinder Bhalla?

Jaswinder Bhalla has a long legacy as a teacher, comedian, and actor. He was born on May 4, 1960, in Ludhiana. His father was Master Bahadur Singh Bhalla, who worked as a primary school teacher in Barmalipur village. Jaswinder completed his early education at Senior Secondary School, Doraha.

Education and career

Later in life, the Carry On Jatta actor reportedly worked as a professor and also served as the Head of the Department of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. He began his journey at PAU in 1989 after spending five years with the Punjab Agriculture Department. Bhalla completed his B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture and an M.Sc in Extension Education from PAU, later earning a Ph.D. from CCS University, Meerut.

Over the years, he guided many students while successfully managing his teaching duties alongside his acting career. Even after retiring in 2020, he continued to be cherished on campus.

Career beyond education

While teaching, Bhalla also became popular for his comedy albums and live performances. His comic creations like Chacha Chatur Singh and Bhana from the series Chhankata turned into household favourites.

He left a strong impression in Punjabi cinema with Mahaul Theek Hai (1999), directed by Jaspal Bhatti. The film, a satire on politics and policing, earned him praise for his effortless humour.

Later, he acted in Jihne Mera Dil Luteya and Aappan Pher Milange. His skill in mixing satire with everyday humour gave him a unique place in Punjabi entertainment.

Further, he won hearts as Advocate Dhillon in Carry On Jatta (2012) and its sequel Carry On Jatta 2 (2018), where his comic timing made him a fan favourite. He also delivered memorable performances in Jatt & Juliet (2012) and its sequel, along with films like Yaar Anmulle (2011), Mr & Mrs 420 (2014), and Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin (2014). Movies such as Jihne Mera Dil Luteya and Aappan Pher Milange further highlighted his versatile career.

Most recently, he appeared in the 2024 release Shinda Shinda No Papa, alongside Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan.

Personal life

He leaves behind his wife, Parmdeep Bhalla, and two children: his son, Pukhraj Bhalla and his daughter, Ashpreet Kaur.