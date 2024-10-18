Published 01:05 IST, October 19th 2024
Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives: Meet Show's New Entrants, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini, Kalyani
The latest season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives features a new cast, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives: Meet Show's New Entrants, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini, Kalyani | Image: Republic world
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
01:05 IST, October 19th 2024