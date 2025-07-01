3 Epic Bollywood Box Office Clashes In July 2025: Maalik vs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan, Saiyaara vs Tanvi The Great, Son Of Sardaar 2 vs Param Sundari

Box office clashes might be interesting, but they can hamper one movie's business miserably. In July, movie buffs are set to witness not one or two, but three clashes, and all are highly anticipated movies of the year. The list begins with Rajkummar Rao's Maalik and Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan, and concludes with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari.

Maalik vs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan

Maalik, portraying Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before avatar, is a gangster action thriller, co-starring Manushi Chhillar. Whereas Vikrant's starrer is a romantic drama. So, on July 11, it would be Action vs Romance, leaving the movie buffs in a tough spot as both genres are interesting and even both the actors enjoy a massive fan following.

So we will have to wait to see if Vikrant beats Rajkummar's impressive box office journey or fails miserably.

Saiyaara vs Tanvi The Great vs Nikita Roy

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Nikita Roy was supposed to release on June 27, but to avoid a clash with Kajol's Maa, the makers postponed the release date to July 18. But little did they know it would be a three-day clash at the box office. The film will witness a clash between Saiyaara and Tanvi The Great. Interestingly, all three films have debutants, while Saiyaara and Tanvi The Great introduce new actors, Nikita Roy marks the directorial debut of Kush S Sinha.

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead, while Tanvi The Great stars Shubhangi Dutt as a new face. July 18 will witness romantic vs inspirational drama vs horror. Seeing the lineup, it seems Saiyaara might lead the box office chart, followed by Tanvi The Great.

Son of Sardaar 2 vs Param Sundari

The last and biggest clash is between Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor. Both films are set to release on July 25.

However, speculations are rife that the makers of Param Sundari are planning to postpone the film to September, leaving Son of Sardaar 2 with a solo release.