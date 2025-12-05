Four More Shots Please! Final Season To Stream On Amazon Prime From THIS Date

The final season of the International Emmy-nominated series 'Four More Shots Please!' will premiere globally on December 19, 2025. It brings back Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, along with Prateik Smita Patil, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray and Ankur Rathee. This season also introduces new cast members Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The series follows four women as they navigate friendship, relationships and personal struggles. In the final season, Damini, Umang, Anjana and Siddhi return with what is described as the "mother of all pacts," setting the stage for a dramatic and emotional conclusion.

"Four More Shots Please! is the OG series that sparked vital conversations, inspired countless viewers and pushed the boundaries of what female-led storytelling can be," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, in a statement.

Rangita Pritish Nandy, President and Creative Director, Pritish Nandy Communications, added, "Four More Shots Please! was born from a desire to showcase women not as they are expected to be, but as they truly are: wildly ambitious and fiercely loyal. It has been a privilege to watch Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi become icons of a generation navigating the complexities of life and love. This finale is the crescendo of that journey. We're proud to partner with Prime Video, which believed in this story and helped us share it with the world."

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the final season is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, developed and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra. Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani direct the season. The series will premiere on Prime Video on December 19.