The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the organisation representing lakhs of artists, technicians, workers and professionals associated with the Indian entertainment industry, has expressed concern over the proposed release of the upcoming Pakistani Netflix series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' in India, scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026.

Taking a firm stand on the matter, FWICE has formally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his immediate intervention and urging the Government of India to take appropriate measures to prevent the release and streaming of the Pakistani series in India.

"At the outset, FWICE wishes to reiterate its firm commitment towards the national interest and its unwavering stand against any professional, commercial or creative association with Pakistani artists, performers, singers, musicians, technicians and entertainment organisations,

particularly in view of the prevailing sensitivities surrounding cross-border relations between India and Pakistan," read the letter by FWICE to PM Modi.

"We wish to draw your esteemed attention to the advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, dated 8th May 2025, directing OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content originating from Pakistan, keeping in view national security considerations and the prevailing circumstances," added the letter.

Furthermore, in the letter, FWICE claimed to have consistently maintained a firm stand against any professional, commercial or creative association with Pakistani artists, actors, singers, musicians, performers, technicians and entertainment organisations.

"FWICE has also consistently issued firm directives to all its affiliated associations, members and stakeholders of the Indian Media and Entertainment Industry, instructing them to refrain from employing, engaging, collaborating or working with Pakistani artists, actors, singers,

musicians, dancers, performers, technicians and other entertainment professionals in any capacity. The Federation has further directed its members and affiliated associations not to participate in, perform at, promote, sponsor or associate themselves with any concerts,

events, cultural programmes, entertainment shows or other activities organised by Pakistani individuals, organisations or entities," added FWICE in the letter.

FWICE described the release of Pakistani series as a "matter of serious concern" among members of the Indian film fraternity.

"In this background, the proposed release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo on Netflix India has raised serious concerns among members of the Indian film fraternity. While the Government of India has taken a clear position through its advisory concerning Pakistan-origin content on digital platforms, the proposed Indian availability of this series calls for urgent examination and appropriate intervention by the concerned authorities," read the FWICE letter.

The letter further read, "Respected Prime Minister Ji, the Indian film and television industry provides livelihood to millions of artists, technicians, daily-wage workers and other professionals. FWICE has always encouraged its members to work towards strengthening Indian cinema, promoting indigenous talent and contributing to the growth and dignity of our nation's entertainment industry. It would therefore be deeply concerning if Pakistani entertainment productions were permitted to commercially benefit from the Indian market without due consideration of the Government's directions and the sentiments of the Indian entertainment fraternity."

The Federation has also expressed solidarity with the concerns raised by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which approached the Prime Minister on Tuesday seeking a ban on the Indian release of the Pakistani series.

FWICE has earnestly appealed to PM Modi and the concerned Ministries of the Government of India to urgently examine the proposed release of 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' and take appropriate measures, in accordance with applicable laws and government policies, to prevent its release and streaming in India.

"We also wish to place on record our solidarity with the (AICWA), which has approached your esteemed office on 24th November 2026, seeking your intervention and requesting a ban on the Indian release of the said Pakistani Netflix series. In view of the above circumstances, FWICE earnestly requests your good office to kindly intervene in the matter and direct the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and other

concerned authorities to urgently examine the proposed release of the said series and take appropriate measures, in accordance with applicable laws and government policies, to prevent its release and streaming in India," wrote FWICE.

"We further request that the Government of India ensure that its existing directions and advisories concerning Pakistani-origin entertainment content are appropriately implemented and that all concerned digital streaming platforms and stakeholders adhere to the applicable

governmental instructions," added the letter.

The Federation has further appealed to all OTT platforms, broadcasters, production houses, event organisers, promoters, artists, performers, technicians and other stakeholders in the Indian Media and Entertainment Industry to honour the Government's advisory and FWICE's non-cooperation directives and refrain from any professional or commercial association with Pakistani artists, performers and entertainment organisations.

"Respected Prime Minister Ji, FWICE stands firmly committed to the unity, dignity and national interests of India. We believe that the Indian entertainment industry must speak in one voice whenever matters concerning national sovereignty, security and the sentiments of our

citizens arise. Our artists and workers are proud citizens of this country, and their professional activities must always reflect respect for the nation and its interests," added the letter.

In the press note, the FWICE also retierated it's believe in the unity of Indian entertainment industry to matters concerning national interest, sovereignty and security.

"National interest must always remain above commercial interests," FWICE said as quoted in a press note.

'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's Urdu novel of the same name and marks Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original series, featuring an ensemble cast including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir, with a planned rollout beginning December 4. (ANI)

