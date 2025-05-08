Gram Chikitsalay Runs Into Plagiarism Allegations, Bengali Filmmaker Accuses Vinay Pathak Of 'Copying' His Idea

Vinay Pathak’s Gram Chikitsalay is set to stream on Prime Video on May 9, tomorrow. However, in a setback, the show faces allegations of plagiarism from Kolkata-based filmmaker Anindya Bikas Datta. Known for his work on the Bengali detective series Kiriti, Datta claims he shared a similar story with Pathak years ago. He has presented screenshots of their past discussions about a project titled Quack Shankar and accused the actor of copying his idea for the upcoming series.

Vinay Pathak’s Gram Chikitsalay facing plagiarism accusation from a Bengali filmmaker

Taking to his Facebook, Anindya Bikas Datta stated that discussions about the project began on a positive note, with Vinay Pathak showing interest in the lead role. However, the talks ended without reaching an agreement. Datta now claims that his original concept has been used in Gram Chikitsalay.

On Facebook, Datta wrote, “I am a writer/filmmaker and am a member of SWA. An incident of copyright/IP rights violation has happened with one of my registered screenplays, QUACK SHANKAR. I want to bring this to light and request your action against the same. In January 2021, I had shared the script with renowned actor Vinay Pathak. I had shared the project deck with Mr. Pathak, and the entire SWA registered screenplay, hoping for him to play one of the lead roles. However, he was interested in the lead role while we considered him for the principal antagonist. We promised him if he was interested in pursuing, then we would further build on the antagonist’s role after discussion with him. However, the talks fell through and his involvement with the project did not materialise."

Datta added, “However, on viewing the trailer of the upcoming Amazon show, I find that the central storyline of my script and the associated characters have been directly lifted and used in an upcoming show named Gram Chikitsalaya. And surprise, it’s none other than Mr Pathak who is essaying the lead role. Meanwhile, we have been in consultations with other actors and a very renowned actor has shown interest in the lead role of my script and the talks are underway with the producer."

He believes that copying his story could harm his original work’s prospects, which he considers both unfair and unlawful.

