Not Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra Was The First Choice For Piku, Here's Why The Ishaqzaade Actress Declined The Film

Piku hit the big screens on May 8, 2015. The drama has clocked 10 years of release and has gained the status of a classic in Indian cinema. The movie, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. However, it remains lesser known that Deepika Padukone was not the first choice for the movie.

DYK Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for Piku

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar had first approached Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Parineeti Chopra, for the titular role in Piku. However, the actress, who was only 5-film old in Bollywood at the time, could not sign the Amitabh Bachchan headliner due to scheduling issues. Talking about the missed opportunity much later, the Ishaqzaade star admitted that it was a ‘big loss’ for her.

Appearing on a chat show, Parineeti Chopra shared, "I didn't really turn down the film... There was confusion. I was going to do another film at the same time, and then that film also didn't happen, so it was my loss." Ultimately, Deepika Padukone ended up playing the role of Piku, a part most considered her career best. The film is centred around a father-daughter relationship portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika in the movie.

Piku to re-release in cinemas on May 9

As the film completes 10 years of release in 2025, the makers announced that Piku will re-release in theatres on May 9. Deepika Padukone, who is now a mother, took to her Instagram account on April 19 to announce the news of the release. Sharing memorable scenes from the film, the actress wrote in the caption, “A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary. Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often."