Gram Chikitsalay X Review: 'Panchayat's Distant Cousin', Say Fans About Amol Parashar-Vinay Pathak's Show

Friday is here and so is the much-awaited web series and movies landed on OTT and silver screens. Vinay Pathak’s Gram Chikitsalay also streamed on Prime Video today, May 9. Created by TVF's Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the minds behind Panchayat, this rural comedy-drama highlights how some areas in India remain isolated from the rest of the country. The five-episode series has already been released, and early viewers who binged on it have shared their reviews.

Vinay Pathak and Amol Parashar’s Gram Chikitsalay hit or flop?

Created by the makers of the hit show Panchayat, expectations among TVF fans and critics were already high. Since its premiere on Prime Video, many viewers have shared their reviews on X.

One user wrote, "Gram Chikitsalay is a heartfelt, simple series that beautifully portrays rural healthcare and a doctor's bond with villagers. @amolparashar, you’ve nailed it again! After Tripling, Gram Chikitsalay is now my favourite performance of yours—subtle, powerful, and full of heart."

Another commented, "Vinay Pathak and Amol Parashar pass smoothly through familiar terrains."

A third added, "Gram Chikitsalay on Amazon Prime is a heartwarming series with Amol Parashar shining bright! A must-watch for fans of Panchayat & Dupahiya. #Crypto #PositiveVibes."

All about Garam Gram Chikitsalaya