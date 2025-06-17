Ground Zero OTT Release Date Announced: Emraan Hashmi's War Film To Stream On This Digital Platform

Ground Zero OTT release: The action-packed thriller film featuring Emraan Hashmi as the Second-in-Command of the BSF, hit cinemas on April 25, 2025. The film is inspired by the true story of a Border Security Force operation in Kashmir, which led to the elimination of Ghazi Baba, the mastermind behind the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2002 Akshardham attack. Despite getting positive reviews from the movie buffs during its theatrical run, the film's box office performance was moderate. Now, two months later, the war film is set to premiere on the OTT platform.

Where to watch Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero?

The film will premiere on ZEE5 on June 20, 2025. It highlights themes of courage, sacrifice, and the hidden struggles of those protecting the nation, while also delving into nationalism, trauma, and resilience during times of conflict.

All about Ground Zero

The film stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Sai Tamhankar as Jaya Dubey, Zoya Hussain as Aadila, Deepak Paramesh as Binu Ramchandra, Mukesh Tiwari as Sanjiv Sharma, Rockey Raina as Ghazi Baba, Lalit Prabhakar as Praveen, Rahul Vohra as Dhyaan, and Ekluvya as Chand Khan, among others.