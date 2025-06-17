Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4 X Review: Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi Chemistry Floors Netizens, Dub Them 'Best Couple On TV'

Updated 17 June 2025 at 17:13 IST
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is one of the most followed Hindi daily soaps. Broadcast on Sony Television, the fourth season of the serial debuted on June 16. Popular small screen faces, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, headline the latest season of the drama. Previously, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar played the iconic characters of Ram and Priya in the earlier seasons of the show. In season 3, Nakkul Mehta and Disha Parmar stepped in to play the characters. Following the premiere of the latest season, social media users took to their accounts to share their first reactions to the show.
The fourth season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has got glowing reviews from netizens on X (formerly Twitter). Most social media users lavished praise on the chemistry between the lead actors Harshad Chopra and Shivangi Joshi. Users made special mention of the lead actor and were left impressed by his performance as Rishab in the first episode.
The social media users were quick to heap praises on the lead actors and dubbed them ‘television's best couple'. There was a special appreciation for the entry scene of Harshad Chopda's character. In the first episode, Chopda's character is introduced as an aspiring actor while Shivangi is shown as a casting director, Bhagyashree. It is also shown that she is averse to getting married after facing betrayal in the past. Bhagyashree and Rishab's meet-cute is also going viral online. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain marks the first time Harshad and Shivangi share the screen space, even though they have co-starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
