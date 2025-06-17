Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4 X Review: Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi Chemistry Floors Netizens, Dub Them 'Best Couple On TV'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is one of the most followed Hindi daily soaps. Broadcast on Sony Television, the fourth season of the serial debuted on June 16. Popular small screen faces, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, headline the latest season of the drama. Previously, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar played the iconic characters of Ram and Priya in the earlier seasons of the show. In season 3, Nakkul Mehta and Disha Parmar stepped in to play the characters. Following the premiere of the latest season, social media users took to their accounts to share their first reactions to the show.

How did social media react to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4?

The fourth season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has got glowing reviews from netizens on X (formerly Twitter). Most social media users lavished praise on the chemistry between the lead actors Harshad Chopra and Shivangi Joshi. Users made special mention of the lead actor and were left impressed by his performance as Rishab in the first episode.



Also Read: Shireen Mirza-Hasan Name Their Newborn Son Hamza, Know Its Meaning

Also Read: Ram Kapoor Buys Lamborghini Urus SE SUV Worth 1 BHK Flat In South Mumbai