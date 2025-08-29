Hridayapoorvam OTT Release: Mohanlal And Malvika Mohanan Starrer To Make Digital Debut On This Platform After Theatrical Run

Hridayapoorvam OTT: Mohanlal and Malvika Mohanan's romantic drama released in the theatres on August 28. The film has been earning positive reviews from the audience, but witnessed a lower opening at the box office, owing to the clash with Lokah. However, if the film continues to earn positive responce from the audience, then it might witness a spike in a collection. Also, the film's business might benefit from the ongoing festival, Onam, in Kerala. While the film is still in the theatres and given the positive word of mouth, it might remain in the theatres for a few weeks. However, those who are unable to visit the theatres, then they can view it on OTT, and we know where and when the movie will make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Hridayapoorvam online?

Helmed by Sathyan Anthikad, the film will premiere on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. This was confirmed by the official opening credits of the movie. The film will be released after 4 weeks of its release, which is around September 25. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation.

Hridayapoorvam box office collection day 2 (early estimates)

The romantic drama opened at ₹3.35 crore at the box office in India. On the second day, the film has minted ₹52 lakh since morning, taking the total to ₹3.87 crore. To note: This is not the final figure and will be updated towards the end of the day. Hridayapoorvam had an overall 11.56 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Friday.