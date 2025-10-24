Idli Kadai OTT Release: Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer To Stream On Netflix On...

Idli Kadai OTT Release: Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer, which earned mixed reviews from the audience, has finally made its way to the OTT platform. Helmed by Dhanush himself, the movie grossed ₹21 crore in the first two days, and by October 12, it reportedly grossed ₹45 crore, falling flat at the box office, owing to the success of Kantara: Chapter 1.

When and where to watch Idli Kadai

The movie will make its way to streaming giant Netflix on October 29. The film will release in five regional languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The official Instagram page of Netflix shared an announcement video and captioned it as "Get ready to have a blockbuster breakfast with Idli Kadai. Watch Idli Kadai on Netflix, out 29 October in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

What is the plot of Idli Kadai?

Murugan (played by Dhanush) leaves his village, Sangarapuram in Theni district, and his father Sivanesan's (played by Rajkiran) humble yet iconic idli eatery to pursue his dream of becoming a renowned chef. Years later, Murugan, who now works for the multi-millionaire Vishnuvardhan in Bangkok, is scheduled to marry his daughter, Meera (played by Shalini Pandey). However, following news of his father's death, he revisits his village after many years. But the homecoming is not pleasant, and his father's legacy is at stake, along with Vishnu's reputation, who sends his son, Ashwin (played by Arun Vijay), to make Murugan come back.

The movie was bankrolled by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films, in association with Dawn Pictures. Apart from Dhanush and Nithya, the movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani and Rajkiran in supporting roles. The music of the film is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.