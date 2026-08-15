Independence Day Watch-List: AI Powered Salaam India To Micro-Drama Bose Network, Here's What You Can Stream On I-Day

This Independence Day, audiences have a host of stories to turn to across India's growing micro-drama and digital entertainment space. From an AI-powered crime spy thriller to stories rooted in history, love and patriotism, these titles offer different takes on the spirit of the nation. Here are four titles to add to your Independence Day watch-list.

Also read: Inspiring Freedom Quotes Every Student Should Read

Salaam India

A 90-minute AI-powered crime spy thriller that brings technology and storytelling together. Taking a distinctive approach to Independence Day storytelling, TukTuki Entertainment has unveiled Salaam India, a 90-minute AI-powered crime spy thriller. The film marks an interesting intersection of artificial intelligence and long-form entertainment, showcasing how emerging technology can be used to create cinematic narratives.

Set against a high-stakes crime and espionage backdrop, Salaam India brings together elements of mystery, action and national duty. The film's AI-driven production also makes it particularly noteworthy at a time when generative AI is increasingly making its way into the entertainment ecosystem.

Advertisement

With Salaam India, TukTuki is exploring how AI can move beyond short-form experiments and be used to create a feature-length viewing experience. The film therefore stands out not just as an Independence Day title, but also as an example of the changing nature of content creation and storytelling.

For viewers looking for something different from conventional patriotic fare, Salaam India offers a technology-led take on the crime and spy thriller genre.

Advertisement

Where to watch: TukTuki

1919: A Love Story

A historical story of courage, sacrifice and India’s unsung freedom fighters. Set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle, 1919: A Love Story follows Hari, an ordinary farmer who stands up against British oppression when farmers are forced to cultivate indigo and opium. As he decides to fight back against General Dyer, he finds support from three brave women who have also faced the injustices of British rule.

The series moves beyond the familiar stories of celebrated freedom fighters to spotlight the ordinary farmers and women who showed extraordinary courage during India’s struggle for independence. Through Hari and the three women, the story explores themes of resilience, sacrifice and the spirit of resistance.

Where to watch: Moj Plus & QuickTV

Aaya Toofan

An action-driven addition to the Independence Day lineup. For viewers who prefer action and high-stakes drama, Aaya Toofan is another title to explore this Independence Day. The title brings an action-oriented flavour to the festive viewing lineup and fits into the growing popularity of short-format stories designed for audiences consuming entertainment primarily on their phones. The title is particularly suited to viewers looking for a fast-paced watch during the Independence Day holiday, while adding an element of patriotism and national spirit to the entertainment mix.

Where to watch: Kuku TV

Bose Network

A historical story bringing India's freedom struggle into the micro-drama space. Adding a historical dimension to the list is Bose Network, available on Story TV. With India's freedom movement providing a naturally compelling backdrop, the title brings themes of patriotism, resistance and national identity into the short-format entertainment ecosystem. The title is an interesting addition for viewers who enjoy historical narratives and stories connected to India's past. Its presence on a micro-drama platform also reflects how stories around India's history and freedom struggle are finding new formats and reaching audiences accustomed to consuming content in shorter, mobile-first formats.

Where to watch: Story TV