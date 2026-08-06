Inside Farah Khan's Lock Upp 2 After-Party Post Shreya Kalra's Win; Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy Join The Bash

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hosted a grand success party and dinner at her residence to celebrate the success of Netflix's reality series 'Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa'. As the co-host and "Jailer" of the high-energy reality show alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Farah welcomed contestants, cast members and associates of the series for an evening of celebration following the show's strong performance on the streaming platform. The gathering came shortly after 'Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa' crossed millions of viewing hours on Netflix India, marking a major milestone for the reality series. The celebratory event brought together several celebrity contestants, crew members and personalities associated with the show for a night of music, dinner and conversations away from the competitive atmosphere that defined the season. Among those spotted arriving at the venue were Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who attended with his wife. Other contestants from the season included Sunita Ahuja, Yogesh Rawat, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Riyaz Aly and Shreshta Iyer. In the video shared by Farah on her Instagram handle, actor Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Ektaa Kapoor were also spotted.



She captioned the post as, "Epic success party for an epic season!! #Lockupp"

The posts quickly gained traction on social media, attracting hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments from fans and members of the entertainment industry.

The celebration followed the grand finale of the reality series, where Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of 'Lock Upp Season 2' on Wednesday night.

She defeated fellow finalist Shivangi Joshi by a narrow margin of just seven votes to lift the coveted trophy.

The Top 5 finalists: Ram Kapoor, Yogesh, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra, competed for the title before the contest ultimately came down to Shreya and Shivangi.

Based on votes from the hosts, former contestants and special guests, Shreya secured the highest number of votes to win the competition.

Premiering on June 27, the season featured 15 contestants who entered the lockup with three closely guarded personal secrets each.

Throughout the competition, they were required to reveal hidden truths while taking on demanding physical and mental challenges.

Shreya, who previously appeared as a wildcard contestant on MTV Roadies in 2020 as part of Nikhil Chinapa's team, also made headlines during the season for her friendships with Shilpa Shinde and Madhuri alongside several intense confrontations inside the lockup. (ANI)