Inspector Zende X Review: Manoj Bajpayee-Jim Sarbh’s Biographical Cop Drama Has ‘Pure Classic 90s Vibe’ But Story ‘Falls Flat’

Inspector Zende X Review: Manoj Bajpayee returns with another cop drama, and movie buffs who had already binged as soon as it hit the screens began sharing their reviews. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar, and Girija Oak in leading roles. It premiered on Netflix today.

Is Inspector Zende worth watching?

Soon after its release, netizens made Inspector Zende trend on X (formerly Twitter) as they praised its sharp humour and brilliant performances. There are a few, as well, who did not like the movie much.

One user wrote, “#InspectorZendeReview: #InspectorZende is a banger! 90s vibe ✅ comedy+crime 🔥 #ManojBajpayee in srs mode = classic; @jimSarbh ka French accent on point. Writing, camera & lighting top-notch; relatable details galore. 2nd half thodi slow but ending wow. Zende > Singham.”

Another wrote, “Chinmay Mandlekar’s thriller tries to parody the Bikini Killer, but despite Manoj Bajpayee’s charm, the humour and writing fall flat - writes Kavitha Shanmugam.”

Another wrote, “Didn't mind Netflix's latest, Inspector Zende, a rare based-on-real-life film that chooses to be a goofy comedy. Helps that Manoj Bajpayee is in 'The Family Man' mode.”

Another wrote, “Inspector Zende is like your best friend telling a family ghoul story—with punchlines. It’s a witty, well-paced police comedy-thriller, built around a hero who never sought or fame. My Rating-:3.7/5 Stars ⭐(A Gripping Comedy Thriller) Do watch it on Netflix.”

