Is Neha Dhupia Participating In The Traitors Season 2? Actress Reacts To Rumours

The Traitors Season 1 was a big hit among the audience, with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Kuther winning the show. Owing to the popularity, the makers are planning to bring the second season, as per reports, and the list of contestants has already started doing the rounds on social media. Several names have been circulating, with Neha Dhupia's name among them. After days of speculation, the actress has finally responded to the rumours.

Neha Dhupia clarifies if she is participating in The Traitors

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared a post that reads, "Neither am I a 'traitor' nor am I an 'innocent'. I’m just too busy going on #DOUBLEDATEs Coming soon". It seems the actress is hinting at another project or a reality show.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Krystle D'Souza has been approached for Karan Johar's show. The TV star stunned the audience with her special number in Dhurandhar.

The Traitors Season 2 tentative list

Other names that are likely to make the confirmed list are Abhishek Malhan, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil and Parul Gulati. Bipasha Basu and Mallika Sherawat are also rumoured to join the show. The shoot for the second season is reportedly underway in Jaisalmer. The first season was set against the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, hosted by Karan Johar. Now, the second season is also being shot in the same place, as per reports. The makers are yet to officially announce the show, along with the release date.

Advertisement

Coming back to Neha Dhupia, she was last seen in web shows Single Papa and Perfect Family, released in 2025. Single Papa earned widespread praise from the audience, owing to which Netflix renewed the show for the second season. The actress will reprise her role in Single Papa 2.

The actress is yet to announce her next project.