Published 19:44 IST, May 25th 2024

Jaane Jaan Trumps Jawan As The Most Streamed Indian Movie In 2023, Khufiya, OMG 2 Follow

From India, Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan was the most-watched movie on Netflix with 20.2 million views, followed by Atlee directed Jawan with 16.2 million views