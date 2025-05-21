Jaat OTT Release Date: Sunny Deol And Randeep Hooda's Actioner All Set For Streaming Debut, Deets Here

Jaat OTT Release Date: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's action-packed film Jaat hit the big screens on April 10, 2025, and became one of the year's biggest hits in no time. Following its theatrical release, the film got praise from both fans and critics for its intense action and strong performances. For those who missed it in cinemas, the film is finally making its OTT platform debut in June 2025.

When and where to watch Sunny Deol’s Jaat online

According to Binged, Sunny Deol’s film will premiere on Netflix on June 5, 2025. It will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. However, the filmmakers and the OTT platform have not yet officially confirmed the release date.

What Jaat is about?

The film stars Sunny Deol as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh, Regina Cassandra as Bharathi, Randeep Hooda as Ranatunga, Vineet Kumar Singh as Somulu, Saiyami Kher as SI Vijaya Lakshmi, Jagapathi Babu as Sathya Moorthy, Zarina Wahab as Amma, and P. Ravi Shankar as the Central Minister.