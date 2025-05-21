₹5 Crore Alimony? Ravi Mohan's Messy Divorce With Aarti Ravi To Cost PS2 Actor A Jaw-Dropping Amount

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s marriage has been in the spotlight for the past six months due to ongoing disputes. The controversy erupted when the actor announced a separation from his wife, allegedly without consulting her. The matter escalated after the actor made a public appearance with his rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis and even called him the ‘light of his life.’ The estranged couple's ugly battle has spiralled into a chaotic exchange on social media, with official statements coming up every second day.

Did Aarti Ravi ask for ₹40 lakh alimony?

Ravi and Aarti's divorce case has been ongoing in the Chennai Family Welfare Court since last September when Ravi filed for divorce.

This week, both appeared before the 3rd Additional Family Welfare Court in Chennai. According to multiple media reports, Judge Thenmozhi presided over the case. Ravi Mohan firmly stated in his petition that reconciliation was impossible and requested a divorce. In response, Aarti Ravi reportedly filed a counter-petition seeking ₹40 lakhs per month as maintenance, citing her need for financial support after their separation. If turns about to be true this divorce might cost Brother actor around ₹4.80 crores a year. The judge has adjourned the case until June 12.

Aarti Ravi and Ravi Mohan marriage controversy

This was followed by the actor making an appearance with his rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis at a wedding. Aarti Ravi wrote a lengthy note, accusing him of abandoning her and their sons and leaving them in financial trouble.

Ravi Mohan responded with his own statement, acknowledging his relationship with Keneeshaa and alleging that he had endured “physical, emotional, and verbal” abuse during his marriage to Aarti. He also accused her and her family of exploiting him financially.