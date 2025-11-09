Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's Legal Drama To Stream On 2 Digital Platforms?

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's legal comedy drama is all set to make its way to the digital platform. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is likely to make its digital debut on two OTT platforms simultaneously.

When and where will Jolly LLB 3 release digitally?

According to reports, Jolly LLB 3 will release on Netflix and JioHotstar on November 14, but the makers have yet to confirm the same. The movie released on September 19, and the 8-week window for Hindi releases is concluding on the upcoming Friday.

The movie received positive reviews from the critics, and the audience is eagerly awaiting its release on digital.

Jolly LLB 3 box office report

As of October 30, Jolly LLB 3 grossed over ₹162.76 crore worldwide, with over ₹120 crore earned domestically.

The third film in the popular franchise pits two Jollys against each other in a courtroom battle, both trying to win their cases through technical loopholes, bending the rules and debating over who is the "real Jolly" in the legal world. This time, the story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a corrupt businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay's Jolly finds himself in trouble when he ends up on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of witty and chaotic exchanges with Arshad Warsi in the courtroom.

Apart from Arshad and Akshay, the movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Gajraj Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shukla and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies.