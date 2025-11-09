Streaming On OTT This Week: Delhi Crime 3, A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Jurassic World Rebirth And More To Binge-watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week. From Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi's Delhi Crime 3 and Jurassic World Rebirth to A Merry Little Ex-Mas, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Starring Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, and Jameela Jamil, the film revolves around Kate and Everett, who want for Christmas an amicable divorce and one last holiday as a family. However, fate has some other plans for them. The movie is set to stream on November 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Delhi Crime Season 3

The upcoming season introduces Huma Qureshi as a gritty antagonist. Shefali Shah is reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS, and Jaya Bhattacharya as Vimla Bharadwaj. The show will stream on November 13.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

The Beast In Me

Starring Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys and Brittany Snow, the story revolves around a famous author who has been pulled into a mind game of her powerful new neighbour, who is also likely to be a murderer. It will stream on November 13.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Last Samurai Standing

Based on the novel of the same name written by Shogo Imamura, the Japanese series is set in the late 19th century during the Meiji period. It takes place at the Tenryūji Temple in Kyoto. The series features Junichi Okada, Yumia Fujisaki and Kaya Kiyohara in lead roles. It will stream on November 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jurassic World: Rebirth

This film is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), making it the fourth installment in the Jurassic World series and the seventh overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, the plot follows a team that journeys to a perilous island to collect DNA from three dinosaur species for a drug. It will premiere on November 14.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Inspection Bungalow

A man is tasked with finding a location for the Aravangad Police Station, and he settles on the Forest Inspection Bungalow, which is rumoured to be haunted. It will stream on November 14.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Dashavatar

Marathi-language suspense thriller film helmed by Subodh Khanolkar, the film stars Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar and Siddharth Menon. The story follows an ageing Dashavatāra performer whose final play turns into a spiritual and cultural battle. It will release on November 14.

Where to watch: ZEE5

In Your Dreams

The American animated adventure comedy film directed by Alex Woo will stream on November 14.