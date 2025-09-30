K-Dramas Releasing In October: Genie Make A Wish, Would You Marry Me?, Typhoon Family, And More Shows To Watch On Netflix, Jiohotstar, Prime Video

After September 2025 gave us a sleeper hit in Im Yoona-Lee Chae-Min's starrer Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, expectations are now shifting to October.

As we come up with the list, K-drama fans can look forward to another thrilling month filled with fresh rom-coms, unique concepts, and first-time pairings. If you’re curious about what’s coming next, we’ve got you covered. Here are 7 brand-new K-dramas ready to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.

K-dramas releasing in 2025

Genie, Make A Wish

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 3

Episodes: 12

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy

The Story Of Bi Hyeong: Enchanted Master Of The Goblin

Where to watch: NA

Release date: October 3

Episodes: 12

Cast: Hwang Jae Wook, Lee Cha Min

Would You Marry Me?

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

Release date: October 10

Episodes: 12

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min

Typhoon Family

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 11

Episodes: 12

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Minha

Marie And Her Three Daddies

Where to watch: NA

Release date: October 13

Episodes: NA

Cast: Ha Seung Ri, Hyun Woo

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 25

Episodes: 12

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon

Moon River