Updated 30 September 2025 at 17:55 IST
K-Dramas Releasing In October: Genie Make A Wish, Would You Marry Me?, Typhoon Family, And More Shows To Watch On Netflix, Jiohotstar, Prime Video
From Genie, Make A Wish and Typhoon Family to Moon River, check out the complete list of K-dramas releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar in October 2025.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
After September 2025 gave us a sleeper hit in Im Yoona-Lee Chae-Min's starrer Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, expectations are now shifting to October.
As we come up with the list, K-drama fans can look forward to another thrilling month filled with fresh rom-coms, unique concepts, and first-time pairings. If you’re curious about what’s coming next, we’ve got you covered. Here are 7 brand-new K-dramas ready to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.
K-dramas releasing in 2025
Genie, Make A Wish
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 3
Episodes: 12
Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy
The Story Of Bi Hyeong: Enchanted Master Of The Goblin
Where to watch: NA
Release date: October 3
Episodes: 12
Cast: Hwang Jae Wook, Lee Cha Min
Would You Marry Me?
Where to watch: Jiohotstar
Release date: October 10
Episodes: 12
Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min
Typhoon Family
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 11
Episodes: 12
Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Minha
Marie And Her Three Daddies
Where to watch: NA
Release date: October 13
Episodes: NA
Cast: Ha Seung Ri, Hyun Woo
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 25
Episodes: 12
Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon
Moon River
Where to watch: Viki
Release date: October 31
Episodes: 14
Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 17:38 IST