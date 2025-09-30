Republic World
Updated 30 September 2025 at 17:55 IST

K-Dramas Releasing In October: Genie Make A Wish, Would You Marry Me?, Typhoon Family, And More Shows To Watch On Netflix, Jiohotstar, Prime Video

From Genie, Make A Wish and Typhoon Family to Moon River, check out the complete list of K-dramas releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar in October 2025.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
K-drama releasing in october 2025
K-drama releasing in october 2025 | Image: X
After September 2025 gave us a sleeper hit in Im Yoona-Lee Chae-Min's starrer Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, expectations are now shifting to October.

As we come up with the list, K-drama fans can look forward to another thrilling month filled with fresh rom-coms, unique concepts, and first-time pairings. If you’re curious about what’s coming next, we’ve got you covered. Here are 7 brand-new K-dramas ready to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.

K-dramas releasing in 2025

Genie, Make A Wish

Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 3
Episodes: 12
Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy

The Story Of Bi Hyeong: Enchanted Master Of The Goblin

Where to watch: NA
Release date: October 3
Episodes: 12
Cast: Hwang Jae Wook, Lee Cha Min

Would You Marry Me?

Where to watch: Jiohotstar
Release date: October 10
Episodes: 12
Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min

Typhoon Family

Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 11
Episodes: 12
Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Minha

Marie And Her Three Daddies

Where to watch: NA
Release date: October 13
Episodes: NA
Cast: Ha Seung Ri, Hyun Woo

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 25
Episodes: 12
Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon

Moon River

Where to watch: Viki
Release date: October 31
Episodes: 14
Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 30 September 2025 at 17:38 IST

