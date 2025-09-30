Watch: Sindoor-clad Priyanka Chopra Seeks Blessings At Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja Pandal On Maha Ashtami

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India on September 29 to attend a Bvlgari event, for which she is global ambassador. The actress made the most of her visit, which coincides with the ongoing Durga Puja festivities. In a viral video, she could be seen seeking the blessings of the Goddess at the pandal hosted by the Mukerji family in Mumbai.

For the visit, Priyanka Chopra donned a vibrant purple coloured Chanderi suit set which featured silver work. The actress obliged fans and media for photographs and selfies before heading towards the pandal to offer prayers. Once she arrived near the idol, the actress bowed her head in reverence and sat down to get the tika and prasad from the priest. Priyanka Chopra accessorised her look with a statement earring and also sported sindoor for the pandal visit. She greeted the members of the media with folded hands.

In another video from the pandal, Priyanka could be seen sharing a hug with Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji escorted the actress to the pandal amid a crowd of people. Videos of the same are now viral online.



Also Read: Kajol Prompts Jaya To Smile For Paps, What Happens Next Is Unmissable

Other celebrities seek blessings at Kajol-Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja pandal

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the Durga Puja celebrations of the Mukerji family. The annual Durga Puja pandal is hosted by the family members of cousins Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji. On the occasion of Ashtami, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan attended the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja today. She sought blessings and posed with Kajol at the pandal.