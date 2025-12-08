Kaantha OTT Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan’s Period Drama Set To Stream On Netflix, Know When To Watch

Kaantha OTT Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan’s much-talked-about Tamil period drama is now set for its digital premiere after finishing its theatrical run. Kaantha released on November 14, 2025 and earned praise for its performances, visuals, and distinctive storytelling. However, despite positive reviews, it struggled to fill ticketing counters. As interest from fans continues to rise, the makers have now confirmed when audiences will be able to stream it online.

When and where to watch Kaantha on OTT?

Netflix has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights for Kaantha. The Tamil film will start streaming on Friday, December 12, on Netflix, giving a wider audience the chance to enjoy its rich period setting and compelling characters. The platform will release the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

All about Kaantha

Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, takes place in the Madras Presidency during the 1950s and follows the creation of Tamil cinema’s first horror film. Dulquer Salmaan plays T.K. Mahadevan, a rising actor chosen for an ambitious project led by the respected filmmaker Ayya, played by Samuthirakani. As the film within the film moves into production, tensions begin to grow. Mahadevan starts to question Ayya’s creative choices, which leads to conflict. The story turns darker when the film’s lead actress dies under mysterious circumstances. What starts as a period drama soon becomes a gripping murder mystery, drawing the characters into an unexpected and intense journey.