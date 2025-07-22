Kannappa OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Film Online

Kannappa OTT Release: Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama hit the theatres on June 27. The film earned positive reviews from critics and the audience, but didn't perform well at the box office. After eleven days, the movie managed to gross ₹46 crore worldwide. Now, reports are rife that the makers are set to release the movie on a streaming giant later this month.

When and where to watch Kannappa online?

According to a report in 123Telugu, the movie is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on July 25. If this report turns out to be true, then the movie will join the list of Telugu movies that release on OTT even before completing one month in the theatres. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same.

Earlier, during the promotions, Vishnu Manchu had revealed that he held off the digital rights of the movie as he wanted to negotiate with platforms after gauging the performance of his film. However, the film flopped at the box office, so the makers must have decided to lock the deal.

All about Kannappa