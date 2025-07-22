Kannappa OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Film Online

Updated 22 July 2025 at 12:55 IST
Kannappa OTT Release: Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama hit the theatres on June 27. The film earned positive reviews from critics and the audience, but didn't perform well at the box office. After eleven days, the movie managed to gross ₹46 crore worldwide. Now, reports are rife that the makers are set to release the movie on a streaming giant later this month.
According to a report in 123Telugu, the movie is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on July 25. If this report turns out to be true, then the movie will join the list of Telugu movies that release on OTT even before completing one month in the theatres. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same.
Earlier, during the promotions, Vishnu Manchu had revealed that he held off the digital rights of the movie as he wanted to negotiate with platforms after gauging the performance of his film. However, the film flopped at the box office, so the makers must have decided to lock the deal.
Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film marked the cameo appearances of celebrated celebs - Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal. The movie also starred Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar and Arpit Ranka in the pivotal roles. The movie opened at ₹9.35 crore at the box office, and since then, it has witnessed a decline in its collection. Amid the low box office report, Vishnu Manchu flagged piracy, claiming 30,000 illegal links of the film were taken down. Taking to his X handle, Vishnu Manchu raised a grave concern about the film being leaked online soon after the release. He penned a note, expressing the disappointment of the piracy and requested the people indulging in such acts to stop stealing and support cinema. He claimed that his team had to take down over 30,000 illegal links.
