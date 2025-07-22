Kajol And Twinkle Khanna Are Here To Retire Karan Johar With Their New Talk Show Too Much, First Look Out

Updated 22 July 2025 at 13:11 IST
Lo and behold! The two most unfiltered, candid celebrities- Kajol and Twinkle Khanna- have teamed up for a new talk show. The duo took to their Instagram account to share the first look and the announcement of the show, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. While more details about the project are awaited, social media users took to the comment section to express anticipation for the movie. Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look of the show, Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, with the caption, “they've got the tea ☕ and it's two much to miss". More details about the project are awaited.
As soon as Kajol and Twinkle shared the announcement of the talk show, social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions. Several users expressed excitement about the collaboration between the Fanaa actress and the former actress. Some fans of the duo even shared suggestions for the guests they should invite on the show.
Also Read: Hrithik, Jr NTR's War 2: Good News And Bad News For Fans!
Also Read: Kannappa OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Vishnu's Mythological Film
A user commented, “Missed opportunity to put Two Much with Raveena and Twinkle". Another wrote, “OMG. OMG. OMG ( in Janice’s voice) . Two females, dono Iconic, dono blunt and sarcastic. Aurat Samaaj is healing now." A fan quipped, “Wow sounds exciting. But I'm just wondering if the guest would get to talk at all” Sharing suggestions for the guest a social media user wrote, “Cook akki & devgn in first episode”.
While the concept of celebrity talk shows is popular in the West, it has been fairly rare in Bollywood. However, Karan Johar has famously hosted his show, Koffee With Karan, for over 21 years now. The show has hosted the biggest of Bollywood celebrities, star wives, regional actors, sportsmen, politicians and social media influencers. Apart from the filmmaker, actress Kareena Kapoor also hosts her own talk show. Neha Dhupia also has her own show, Unfiltered With Neha.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 22 July 2025 at 12:47 IST