Kajol And Twinkle Khanna Are Here To Retire Karan Johar With Their New Talk Show Too Much, First Look Out

Lo and behold! The two most unfiltered, candid celebrities- Kajol and Twinkle Khanna- have teamed up for a new talk show. The duo took to their Instagram account to share the first look and the announcement of the show, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. While more details about the project are awaited, social media users took to the comment section to express anticipation for the movie. Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look of the show, Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, with the caption, “they've got the tea ☕ and it's two much to miss". More details about the project are awaited.

Social media users react to Kajol-Twinkle Khanna's talk show

As soon as Kajol and Twinkle shared the announcement of the talk show, social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions. Several users expressed excitement about the collaboration between the Fanaa actress and the former actress. Some fans of the duo even shared suggestions for the guests they should invite on the show.



A screengrab of the comment section

A user commented, “Missed opportunity to put Two Much with Raveena and Twinkle". Another wrote, “OMG. OMG. OMG ( in Janice’s voice) . Two females, dono Iconic, dono blunt and sarcastic. Aurat Samaaj is healing now." A fan quipped, “Wow sounds exciting. But I'm just wondering if the guest would get to talk at all” Sharing suggestions for the guest a social media user wrote, “Cook akki & devgn in first episode”.

Celebs who have taken on the role of talk show hosts

Kajol is married to Ajay Devgn and Twinkle Khanna is married to Akshay Kumar